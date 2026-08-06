Making Soccer Accessible for Every Player

Soccer should be for everyone. This fall, Tormenta FC is offering 100 free Recreation Scholarship spots to help remove financial barriers and give more children the opportunity to play. Whether your player is new to the game or returning for another season, we want every child to have the chance to develop their skills, make friends, and enjoy the sport in a fun, welcoming environment. If the cost of registration is preventing your child from participating this season, we encourage you to apply for a Recreation Scholarship. Scholarship Application Deadline: August 21

Recreation Registration Deadline: August 21

First Week of Training: August 31

Apply and register today!

How to Apply

The following documents are required: Copy of your most recent pay stub.

Copy of your most recent year’s Federal Income Tax Return. The application is available on PlayMetrics. On Mobile To request financial aid, navigate to the “Programs” tab located on the bottom menu. Select the dropdown arrow next to “Programs” on the top left hand side of the screen and click “Financial Aid”. Note: If you have any questions regarding the financial aid policy set by the Club, please reach out to the Administrative Director.

On the financial aid screen, you can review the Club’s financial aid policy prior to requesting assistance, as well as any open financial aid requests. Click the Plus Sign button to begin the financial aid request process.

Next, select the Player(s) that need aid and fill out the financial aid request form. Once you have completed the form click the “Submit Request” button.

Finally, you will see a pop-up message informing you that your request had been submitted and you will receive a notification and email by the Club when a decision regarding your financial aid request has been made.

On Desktop

To request financial aid, navigate to Club Programs located in the left-hand menu, and click the “Financial Aid” tab in the resulting view. From here, you can review the Club’s financial aid policy prior to requesting assistance. Click the “Request Financial Aid” button to begin the financial aid request process.

Note: The financial aid policy is set by your Club. If you have any questions regarding the financial aid policy set by the Club, please reach out to your Club directly.

Next, select the Player(s) that need aid and fill out the financial aid request form. Once you have completed the form click the “Submit Request” button.

Finally, you will see a pop-up message informing you that your request had been submitted and you will receive a notification and email by the Club when a decision regarding your financial aid request has been made.

For more information on receiving communications sent by the Club, please see the article “Setting Communication preferences”.



Viewing Financial Aid Decisions

On Mobile

Once the Club has made a decision regarding your financial aid request you will receive a notification from the system. You can view the decision by navigating to “Programs” and selecting “Financial Aid” from the dropdown menu. Next, click on the row for your financial aid request to view the decision.

If the Financial Aid decision was rendered in your favor, you should be able to see a discount appear in your existing registration future payments, or in the checkout phase of your Club Program registration. You will also have the ability to view discounts that are available to your player in the “Available Discounts” tab.

On Desktop

Once the Club has made a decision regarding your financial aid request you will receive a notification from the system. You can view the decision by navigating to CLUB PROGRAMS and clicking the “Financial Aid” tab. Next, click on the row for your financial aid request to view the decision.

If the Financial Aid decision was rendered in your favor, you should be able to see a discount appear in your existing registration future payments, or in the checkout phase of your Club Program registration. You will also have the ability to view discounts that are available to your player in the “Available Discounts” tab.



FAQ’s

WHO DECIDES IF I RECEIVE FINANCIAL AID?

A financial aid committee comprised of directors and club owners will award financial aid.

HOW MUCH FINANCIAL AID WILL I RECEIVE?

Financial aid awards are intended to fill the gap between what a family can afford to pay and Registration, Team Fees, and Uniform costs. It is expected that ALL players will contribute something toward these financial requirements.

WHAT CRITERIA ARE FINANCIAL AID AWARDS BASED ON?

The goal of the financial aid program is to assist low-income families with extraordinary temporary circumstances. Awards will be based on:

Household income

Extenuating medical or family hardships

AM I REQUIRED TO DO ANYTHING ELSE ONCE I RECEIVE FINANCIAL AID?

We ask applicants to pay their portion on time. We may request a thank-you letter to donors but we will make sure all letters remain anonymous. Upon receiving financial aid, you will be asked to volunteer at certain events.

There are no requirements for the Recreation Players Program through Tormenta FC

To Learn more about our Financial Aid Recipient Policy, follow the link below.

CAN MULTIPLE PLAYERS IN ONE FAMILY RECEIVE FINANCIAL AID?

Yes.

CAN PLAYERS RECEIVE FINANCIAL AID IN CONSECUTIVE YEARS?

Yes, as long as the financial need is demonstrated and volunteering/fundraising requirements are met.

DO I NEED TO APPLY FOR FINANCIAL AID EVERY YEAR?

Yes, you must reapply each year. Recreation players will need to apply each season.