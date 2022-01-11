corporate-logo
Publix Match Forecast: Tormenta FC vs. Greenville Triumph SC

Saturday, September 13, 2025 @ 7:00 p.m. ET | Paladin Stadium South Georgia Tormenta FC is back on the road for the next two matches in USL League One action. […]
Tormenta FC Signs Defender Justin Malou on Loan from North Carolina FC

South Georgia Tormenta FC announced today the signing of defender Justin Malou to its 2025 USL League One roster, pending league and federation approval. Malou comes to Statesboro on loan […]
Match Recap: Tormenta FC Downs One Knoxville 2-1 at Home

Vivas, Reid-Stephen score to defeat visitors South Georgia Tormenta FC faced One Knoxville SC for the third time this season, taking out the Tennessee side in a 2-1 victory at […]
Tunbridge Nominated for August Player of the Month across League One 

South Georgia Tormenta FC midfielder Mason Tunbridge has been nominated for USL League One Player of the Month for August. The Englishman combined a total of 360 minutes this month, […]
Publix Match Forecast: Tormenta FC vs. One Knoxville

Saturday, September 6, 2025 @ 7:30 p.m. ET South Georgia Tormenta FC is back in front of its home crowd this Saturday, September 6, to host One Knoxville SC at […]
